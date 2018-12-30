Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
INDEPENDENT electoral watchdog, Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (Zesn), and 50 other civic society groups have petitioned Parliament to take bold steps to end the country's history of disputed elections by reforming electoral laws ahead of the 2023 polls.

Part of the petition read:"Cognisant of the transition that took place in Zimbabwe in November 2017 ,which sought to break Zimbabwe from its past of autocracy, and usher in democratic reform; concerned at the slow pace of legal reforms in addressing the democratic deficit since the promulgation of the new Constitution in May 2013; alarmed by the administrative lethargy in the Executive arm of the State to address this misalignment of some statutes relevant to electoral processes to the Constitution. … your petitioners appeal for the set up an all-inclusive electoral reform committee to deliberate on political, administrative and other legal reforms that are needed to enhance the credibility of Zimbabwe's electoral processes"

Signed by over 50 civic society organisations, the petition noted that current laws had loopholes which resulted in electoral disputes that have affected the legitimacy of
elections.

Zimbabwe has had a history of contested electoral outcomes; mainly because of a legal framework that does not embrace principles for the discharge of democratic elections."

Zesn wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) by removing State security agents from the elections management board, among other proposed changes.

"In particular, your petitioners seek this House to take into account the following issues for the democratic overhaul of Zimbabwe's Electoral Law and electoral processes , enhancing the independence of Zec and other independent commissions connected to the electoral cycle," the petition read.

The commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 post-election violence, which was chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, also recommended changes to the electoral laws.

The commission said reforms, if implemented, would improve the announcement of presidential results, create a traceable and auditable trail of the movement of results from polling stations to the national command centre.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

18 mins ago | 483 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

34 mins ago | 701 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

43 mins ago | 385 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

49 mins ago | 532 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

54 mins ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

55 mins ago | 608 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

56 mins ago | 634 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

58 mins ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

58 mins ago | 1931 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

59 mins ago | 155 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 233 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 156 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Bosso player in plaster

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Fuel dealers fined

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days