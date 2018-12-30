Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 61-YEAR-OLD Chipinge man was trampled to death by stray elephants along the Save River in the Chibuwe-Murovhoti area on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident yesterday.

"We received a report that two men were attacked by elephants while herding cattle along the Save River. One escaped, leaving the old man behind — who then died as a result of the attack. We are still investigating the matter," he said.

Farawo said the growing elephant population in the Chipinge-Masvingo area was to blame for the increasing cases of human-wildlife conflicts.

"There is an indication of a ballooning of elephants from the usual 5 000 to 13 000 where the carrying capacity for the area is pegged at 5 000 elephants. It means the elephants can freely make their way to communities, and we end up having this problem because the elephant population is more than double the carrying capacity, thereby endangering human lives," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

18 mins ago | 480 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

34 mins ago | 699 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

43 mins ago | 385 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

49 mins ago | 532 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

54 mins ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

55 mins ago | 608 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

56 mins ago | 634 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

58 mins ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

58 mins ago | 1931 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

59 mins ago | 155 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 233 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 156 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Bosso player in plaster

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Fuel dealers fined

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days