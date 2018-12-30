ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called on government to exercise extreme restraint when dealing with workers' issues, including demonstrations and petitions to avoid a repeat of the 2018 violent clashes.ZCTU central region chairperson Kudakwashe Munengiwa condemned last year's arbitrary arrest of trade unionists who were pushing workers' grievances."Last year we saw the regime pouncing on innocent trade unionists who were exercising their constitutional rights such as peaceful demonstrations or marching against violation of labour laws.As the New Year descends upon us, we therefore, urge the government to exercise restraint. We have serious issues we shall soon push for recourse. That is why we are making this clarion call to the regime," he said.In 2018, senior ZCTU officials were arrested after a protest against the 2% transaction tax introduced by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.Workers who also marched, demanding payment of salaries in foreign currency and scrapping of the surrogate bond note currency, were dispersed before they handed over a petition to Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima."We expect the government to address critical matters of the day that have seen the livelihoods of workers being affected by a myriad of economic hiccups like price distortions and devalued bond notes," Munengiwa said.ZCTU last week confirmed that it would embark on a nationwide strike action in a bid to force government to pay its members in United States dollars.