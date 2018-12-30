Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers' Union (ZDAMWU) has demanded that its members be paid their wages in United States dollars or have their earnings pegged above the poverty datum line to cushion them against the country's worsening economic crisis.

ZDAMWU secretary-general Justice Chinhema told NewsDay early this week that mine workers' wages had been eroded by the galloping inflation.

"Of great concern to ZDAMWU are the hardships being faced by mine workers and their families when the industry is the second, if not first, foreign currency earner after tobacco. Mine industry workers are currently the lowest paid in Zimbabwe in an industry that is labour intensive, high risk and health hazard. With a minimum of $260 paid through RTGS [real time gross settlement], EcoCash or bond note, the workers are worse off and are earning close to nothing," he said.

"We demand to be paid poverty datum line-based salaries, in US$, since mine industry returns are in foreign currency and salaries that are in line with other regional countries."

Chinhema revealed that the union had been dealing with several disputes in the industry, among them non-payment and underpayment of wages, poor working conditions, unlawful dismissals and harassment of workers

"Besides salaries, we want policies that criminalise non-compliance of safety and health policy. We shall also be advocating for a labour desk within the police who shall deal with labour cases in terms of Section 13 of the Labour Act Chapter 28.01 as well as labour inspections to enforce compliance," he said.

Chinhema said they would first engage stakeholders to resolve their issues, adding "other (unspecified) means will come as last resort".

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

18 mins ago | 479 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

34 mins ago | 697 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

43 mins ago | 385 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

49 mins ago | 532 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

54 mins ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

55 mins ago | 608 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

56 mins ago | 633 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

58 mins ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

58 mins ago | 1929 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

59 mins ago | 155 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 108 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 156 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Bosso player in plaster

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Fuel dealers fined

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days