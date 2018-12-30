Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lawmakers are not happy with Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's move to suspend a 15 percent tax on raw platinum exports until January 2022 to give the mining firms time to set up smelters ad refineries.The tax was introduced by government in January 2015 as a levy on unrefined platinum to encourage local processing of the metal.Miners have previously argued that this would slash their margins at a time global prices are falling.