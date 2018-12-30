News / National
Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax
Lawmakers are not happy with Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's move to suspend a 15 percent tax on raw platinum exports until January 2022 to give the mining firms time to set up smelters ad refineries.
The tax was introduced by government in January 2015 as a levy on unrefined platinum to encourage local processing of the metal.
Miners have previously argued that this would slash their margins at a time global prices are falling.
Source - Daily News