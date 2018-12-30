Another setback for striking doctors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Striking doctors have vowed to continue with their month-long industrial action despite claims by government that the two sides have reached a consensus on the majority of demands.ZHDA secretary-general said that no such consensus had been reached with the Health ministry.They have lost their quest to get permission to appeal against a Labour Court ruling that ordered them to end the strike.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has cut short his leave to work closely with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to make quick decisions to restore sanity to the health sector in light of the ongoing illegal strike by junior doctors.Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba yesterday confirmed the Head of State was back at work to attend to challenges in the health sector. He said extraordinary decisions would be taken in the coming days to stop further destruction of the health sector and loss of life.This comes amid reports that the Joint Operations Command (JOC) met this week to deliberate on issues affecting the health sector.