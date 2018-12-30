UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government was yesterday left with egg on its face after Zimbabwe's embassy in the United Kingdom was named among 23 diplomatic missions that are not paying their rates.The diplomatic missions now owe the British taxman more than £1.5 million in unpaid business rates, which should have been paid on December 31, 2017.Zimbabwe's embassy, which occupies a Grade 11-listed building in central London, reportedly owes £101,694 (about US$129,000) in business rates.Top of the list is Sudan's mission which owes £137,122, followed by the Iranian embassy at £123,570.Government officials in Harare had not responded to NewZimbabwe.com's questions at the late last night.Battling economic problems that have lasted nearly two decades, Zimbabwe has long struggled to finance its foreign 46 diplomatic missions due to foreign currency shortages.Some of the missions have been hit with eviction notices over unpaid rentals with salary arrears for staff, in many cases averaging 12 months.At the beginning of last year, foreign and international trade minister Sibusiso Moyo confirmed government plans to reduce the number of embassies "because of financial constraints".In his 2019 budget statement, finance minister Mthuli Ncube revealed the administration ran a $15 million deficit through expenditure directed at foreign missions."Currently, Zimbabwe has diplomatic presence at 46 Embassies and Consulates, staffed by around 581 home based and locally recruited staff. The above diplomatic presence is currently imposing annual budgetary levels of around $65 million, which is above available 2018 budget capacity of $50 million," he said."Government has resolved to reduce the number of foreign missions, thereby optimising the utility value realised from the remaining missions as well as avoiding accumulation of arrears and embarrassing evictions of our diplomats."The administration has however not said how many, or which, of the missions will be shut down.