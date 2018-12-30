New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

News / National

by Staff reporter

NEW Zimbabwe Football Association's (ZIFA) boss Felton Kamambo is set to move the association offices from Philip Chiyangwa's $10,000 per month offices in Chisipite to the National Sports Stadium.ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed that they will be vacating Chiyangwa's premises ‘soon' but declined to confirm whether they were heading to the National Sports stadium.Kamambo is reported to have already made arrangements to move all operations and staff to the giant stadium over this coming weekend from its current base.The stadium Kamambo is moving the association to also houses the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) and premiership giants Dynamos on its Mezzanine Floor as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) just behind the VIP area.One of Chiyangwa's companies Hansporte Investments had been awarded a $50,000 tender to renovate and furnish ZIFA House.Chiyangwa moved the association's headquarters from its 53 Livingstone, Harare offices in 2015 to his private Chisipite offices to flee the growing number of debtors seeking redress by ZIFA.ZIFA debt ballooned from about $5 million to $8 million between 2015 and 2018 under Chiyangwa.