257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEANS were among the biggest number of foreign nationals to apply for asylum in Ireland last year, it has emerged.According to the irishtimes, the number of foreign nationals applying for asylum was set to exceed 3,500, up from some 2,619 in 2017.In 2017 more people from Syria claimed asylum in the Republic than any other nationality, some 449 Syrians doing so that year. However, while Syria remains a highly volatile war zone, more people from Georgia claimed asylum in Ireland in the first 11 months of 2018 than Syrians.After the 409 Georgian nationals, there were 383 Albanians and then came Syrians, some 326 of whom had claimed asylum in the Republic to the end of November.Zimbabwe was the next most represented nation, with 257 of its citizens claiming asylum, followed by Pakistan; some 230 new asylum claimants in 2018 declared Pakistani citizenship.