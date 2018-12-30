Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS were among the biggest number of foreign nationals to apply for asylum in Ireland last year, it has emerged.

According to the irishtimes, the number of foreign nationals applying for asylum was set to exceed 3,500, up from some 2,619 in 2017.

In 2017 more people from Syria claimed asylum in the Republic than any other nationality, some 449 Syrians doing so that year. However, while Syria remains a highly volatile war zone, more people from Georgia claimed asylum in Ireland in the first 11 months of 2018 than Syrians.

After the 409 Georgian nationals, there were 383 Albanians and then came Syrians, some 326 of whom had claimed asylum in the Republic to the end of November.

Zimbabwe was the next most represented nation, with 257 of its citizens claiming asylum, followed by Pakistan; some 230 new asylum claimants in 2018 declared Pakistani citizenship.

Source - irishtimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

21 mins ago | 577 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

36 mins ago | 758 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

52 mins ago | 548 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

57 mins ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

58 mins ago | 645 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

59 mins ago | 668 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

1 hr ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

1 hr ago | 2011 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 238 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 156 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Bosso player in plaster

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Fuel dealers fined

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days