Top comedian Carl Joshua Ncube now stays in a tent

by Mandla Ndlovu

<br>

Award winning comedian Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy have reportedly resorted to living in a tent which is located next to Imvuvu pub in Victoria Falls central business district after moving out of the house he was staying in.The move comes after the comedian is reportedly to have left the Zambezi house where he was a top manager.Carl Joshua confirmed on Facebook that he moved to live in a tent and it is said he has rented other tents next to him to create a camp that he calls Camp Feel Good."So Nelsy and I move into a tent today and reducing all our possessions to just 51 items each...that's including cables extensions adaptors. Struggling to cut down our stuff to 51 items per person...giveaway...sell...lend...dispose." Ncube said before posting a series of pictures and videos of his new home.While many are alleging that Ncube has hit hard times, he has over the past months marketed his concept of a Feel Good Camp where people come and camp with his family.In 2017 Ncube sold all his possessions and embarked on a trip across the world where he was doing stand up comedy shows.Rents in Victoria Falls have skyrocketed due to the loss of value that has bedeviled the surrogate currency bondnotes and many people are failing to afford rent.