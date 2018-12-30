Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top comedian Carl Joshua Ncube now stays in a tent

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Award winning comedian Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy have reportedly  resorted to living in a tent which is located next to Imvuvu pub in Victoria Falls central business district after moving out of the house he was staying in.

The move comes after the comedian is reportedly to have left the Zambezi house where he was a top manager.

Carl Joshua confirmed on Facebook that he moved to live in a tent and it is said he has rented other tents next to him to create a camp that he calls Camp Feel Good.

"So Nelsy and I move into a tent today and reducing all our possessions to just 51 items each...that's including cables extensions adaptors. Struggling to cut down our stuff to 51 items per person...giveaway...sell...lend...dispose." Ncube said before posting a series of pictures and videos of his new home.

While many are alleging that Ncube has hit hard times, he has over the past months marketed his concept of a Feel Good Camp where people come and camp with his family.

In 2017 Ncube sold all his possessions and embarked on a trip across the world where he was doing stand up comedy shows.

Rents in Victoria Falls have skyrocketed due to the loss of value that has bedeviled the surrogate currency bondnotes and many people are failing to afford rent.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How to win two slot machine progressive jackpots

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Mutsvangwa appointed acting minister of Environment

8 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa receives new diplomats

24 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangangwa panics

25 mins ago | 238 Views

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

3 hrs ago | 5060 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

3 hrs ago | 4269 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

3 hrs ago | 1946 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

4 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

4 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

4 hrs ago | 2322 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

4 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

4 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

4 hrs ago | 5130 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Caps United boss resigns

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Bosso player in plaster

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Fuel dealers fined

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

4 hrs ago | 882 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

4 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days