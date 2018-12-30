Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa receives new diplomats

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has this Thursday morning received letters of credence from the new ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Spain and Rwanda at State House this Thursday.

For Rwanda, the presentation of letters of credence by Mr James Musoni is a major development marking the opening of the first resident mission of Rwanda to Zimbabwe.

Previously, Rwanda was represented in Zimbabwe by its mission in Zambia.

Mr Musoni is a former minister of infrastructure, local government, finance and economic development, commerce, industry, tourism, cooperatives and a former commissioner general of the Rwanda Revenue Authority.

The new UK and Ireland's ambassador to Zimbabwe is Mrs Melanie Robinson.

She has a strong background in aid work and finance having worked as World Bank Washington Director for the UK, and at the Department for International Development (DFID) which funds organisations working to end poverty.

She brings diplomatic experience to deal with economic recovery programmes which Zimbabwe needs in its journey towards 2030.

She takes over from Mrs Catriona Lang who played a huge role in facilitating the engagement and reengagement with the UK efforts which saw the meetings between President Mnangagwa and Secretary for African Affairs here in Zimbabwe and at the UN General Assembly last year.

The New Spanish ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Santiago HomezAcebo also presented his credentials to the President at today's ceremony.

Source - zbc

