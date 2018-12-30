Mutsvangwa appointed acting minister of Environment

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as the Acting Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry from 5 to 10 January 2019.Mutsvangwa will be holding reigns for Minister Prisca Mupfumira would be on leave.Meanwhile President Mnangagwa who is supposed to be on leave cut short his days to deal with the health sector crisis that has seen junior and senior doctors engaging in an industrial strike that has crippled the country's health sector.