Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa appointed acting minister of Environment

by Mandla Ndlovu
49 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as the Acting Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry from 5 to 10 January 2019.

Mutsvangwa will be holding reigns for Minister Prisca Mupfumira would be on leave.

Meanwhile President Mnangagwa who is supposed to be on leave cut short his days to deal with the health sector crisis that has seen junior and senior doctors engaging in an industrial strike that has crippled the country's health sector.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa receives new diplomats

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangangwa panics

18 mins ago | 52 Views

Top comedian Carl Joshua Ncube now stays in a tent

53 mins ago | 289 Views

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

3 hrs ago | 4913 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

3 hrs ago | 4142 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

3 hrs ago | 1886 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

3 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

4 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

4 hrs ago | 2280 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

4 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

4 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

4 hrs ago | 5045 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

4 hrs ago | 846 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Caps United boss resigns

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bosso player in plaster

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Fuel dealers fined

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

4 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days