Churches snub MDC protestors

by Mandla Ndlovu

With ACCZ President Dr Johannes Ndanga this morning & he said this year his group of churches will pray for the economic prosperity of Zimbabwe, the removal of all restrictive measures by powerful countries & the church will not support any demonstrations against the government. pic.twitter.com/dIgZKCUVLR — Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) January 3, 2019

The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe group of churches have said they will not support any demonstration that is done against the government of Zimbabwe.This was said by the AACZ presiding Bishop Johannes Ndanga on Thursday during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi."I was with ACCZ President Dr Johannes Ndanga this morning and he said this year his group of churches will pray for the economic prosperity of Zimbabwe, the removal of all restrictive measures by powerful countries and the church will not support any demonstrations against the government." Said Deputy Minister Mutodi.MDC has warned government that it will be unleashing a fresh wave of protests this year that will lead to a national shutdown of the country.Writing his New Years statement MDC Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende said, "2019 is the year of rolling mass action against the illegal regime of Mnangagwa. We voted for Nelson Chamisa and we must be prepared like the thousands of gallant Liberation struggle heroes to die defending our right to chose the President of our Choice."The government through the minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi has warned that it will not stndby and watch demonstrations happening but will use the law to limits the rights of demonstrators.His words come after ZANU PF Youth league Boss Pupurai Togarepi wrote on social media that the Youth league is ready to crust any uprising from the opposition.