'Ministers are lying to Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje has accused ministers surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa  for lying to the President so that they can practice corruption.

"I do not  believeMnangagwa has any situation under control, but that's not the problem." Lumumba said. "The problem is everyone around him is telling him the situation is under control. His staff lie to him because Mnangagwa is their fall guy for their failures, just like Robert Mugabe was the fall guy for collective failure."

Mutumanje's statements comes a day after he  questioned whether  President Mnangagwa was not a liability to ZANU PF since the party got more votes than the President.

"Asking for a friend handiti? If Zanu PF the party got more votes than it's candidate for President does it then mean the party is strong but the ED is a liability anogona kutonyudza squad? Honestly asking for a friend (cross my heart, it's not even my own idea)."

Social Media users have been accusing Lumumba of being used by the Chris  Mutsvangwa led faction of ZANU PF to cause division within the party so as to brand Mutsvangwa as the savior of ZANU PF.

Mutsvangwa last year hired Mutumanje and paid him US$ 40 000 to report that there is massive corruption happening at the central bank. The object was to fight fuel guru Kuda Tagwirei and BRZ Boss Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya.

The allegations which saw four RBZ Bosses suspended were proved to be false.



Source - Byo24News

