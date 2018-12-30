Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga claims that 'Vision 2030 is on track'

by Staff reporter
Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga says nothing can stop Zimbabwe from attaining middle income economy status even before the year 2030 given the resilience of the Zimbabweans people.

Chiwenga was speaking on his second visit to the border area of Kanyemba where several capital projects are being undertaken by government.

Kanyemba has been granted national project status with at least US$24 million being allocated towards capital projects in the area which borders Zambia and Mozambique.

Vice President Chiwenga said developments in Kanyemba are on track and this will be replicated in other marginalised areas in line with the vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.

"We must work, you work hard, you are resilient, you are disciplined so what can stop us from achieving our goals. Nothing….we are still on the right track we started with speed and we must continue with that speed but paying attention to detail. Kanyemba has been given national project status and will remain like that up to completion.

"We are giving all areas that were marginalised such treatment, in Mat North we have Bulawayo Kraal. We will also do that in Maphisa where we are growing agriculture crops and in Gwanda we have Zhowe area where we want to develop citrus," said Vice President Chiwenga.

Dr Chiwenga said Zimbabweans should be resilient, adding that the action taken by doctors was deplorable given the austerity measures adopted by government for the long term benefit of the economy.

"I am glad the staff at Chapoto did not withdraw their services. That is the Hippocratic Oath, we are not saying you don't feel the pain, but when you withdraw your services you are not hurting government but the people you are supposed to help," he said.

Vice President Chiwenga toured the landing bay which is now complete and awaits commissioning.

The landing bay will be used for docking of a pontoon (flat boat)  to transport goods between Zimbabwe and Mozambique to enhance trade activities.

He later addressed the Chapoto community and urged them to work with government which is now implementing promises made during election campaigns.

Chiwenga was accompanied by Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Retired), Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Mupamhanga and Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Senator Monica Mavhunga and Mbire MP who is also Deputy Agriculture Minister Douglas Karoro.


Source - zbc

