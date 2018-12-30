Changes in CIO leadership coming?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

There are reports from the Office of the President and Cabinet that State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube is proposing several sweeping changes in the Central intelligence Organisation.These progressive changes are reportedly likely to strengthen the Intelligence Organisation to function in a more effective and positive manner.The unconfirmed reports suggest that the current Deputy Director General might be promoted to lead the special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President.The current Director of Branch 5 might also be promoted to the position of Deputy Director General.More to follow…