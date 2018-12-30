Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Changes in CIO leadership coming?

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 secs ago | Views
There are  reports from the Office of the President and Cabinet that State Security Minister  Owen Mudha Ncube is proposing  several sweeping changes in the Central intelligence Organisation.

These progressive changes are reportedly likely to strengthen the Intelligence Organisation to function in a more effective and positive manner.
The unconfirmed reports suggest that the current Deputy Director General might be promoted to lead the special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President.

The current Director of Branch 5 might also be promoted to the position of Deputy Director General.

More to follow…



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days