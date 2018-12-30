Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dewa's boss rubbishes Strive Masiyiwa

by Pindula
2 hrs ago | Views
The Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Ken Roth, commented on Facebook that the local representative of the organisation, Dewa Mavhinga, did not bully Strive Masiyiwa's wife.

The comment follows a series of events in the past several days which saw both Strive Masiyiwa and his wife, Tsitsi Masiyiwa delete their Twitter accounts, after what Strive Masiyiwa said was bullying on the platform. Masiyiwa pointed out that one of the people that bullied his wife works "for an international organization that is highly respected for its work on human rights." and that "It's founder, now 95 is a close family friend." The individual referred to has been speculated to be Dewa Mavhinga, the Southern Africa Director of Human Rights Watch. Mavhinga had responded to a tweet by Tsitsi Masiyiwa before she closed her account.

Said Kenneth Roth in response in Strive Masiyiwa:

No one wanted to see your wife attacked on Twitter, but you are unfair by not explaining what happened. She had tweeted: "Some outcries and actions in pursuit of justice seem and look so right until you discover the source of the outcry and sponsor of the cause. Take a step back and reflect on some of the things we consider 'good and just causes.' #FoodForThought" Although I will presume it was not her intention, that comment closely paralleled the claim of President Mnangagwa and some of his supporters that critics of human rights conditions under his rule are not genuine but are sponsored by outsiders.

In response, the person you attack tweeted the following: "If you are implying that all and any outcry & pursuit of justice is sponsored then that is really sad. When your husband pursued his fight to be licensed it was a just cause. In such position of privilege you should choose your words more carefully, le[s]t it promote injustice." With no further instigation, others took up this theme as well, so your wife chose to close her twitter account. That response was entirely fair—an appropriate way to ensure that your wife's comment, despite what her intentions might have been, wasn't understood as an endorsement of the president's and his allies' attacks on human rights critics. Far from bullying, the response cites your personal story as a positive counterexample: your long experience fighting injustice shows that good causes can indeed be genuinely pursued without any foreign sponsor.

_ . I accept that you and the responder differ on when sanctions against the Mnanagwa government should be lifted. You find it sufficient that in your view Mnanagwa is well intentioned. The responder and many others, including myself, prefer to see the government take concrete steps before lifting one of the main sources of pressure to secure improvements. That's a legitimate difference of opinion. I would hope we could debate the merits of those positions without resorting to name-calling, especially such factually unsupported names, as you have now done.

Unlike your statement here, the responder didn't bully anyone - and certainly not your wife—but simply responded to what he feared, whatever her intentions, would be taken as an attack on the credibility of the human rights movement. That others picked up on his point, without any encouragement or prompting by him, does not make him a bully but speaks to the resonance of his comment. And given his long respect for her work, as well as his highly respectful and productive relations with his many female colleagues in the human rights movement, I would hardly call him misogynistic. He would have responded to comments along the lines that your wife made regardless of who had made them. That is his right - and indeed his duty as a human rights defender.

Defenders of Zimbabwe Pres Mnangagwa don't want to hear criticism of his government's persistent repression so they pretend all critics are foreign sponsored. A cheap shot. Why not address the reality? http://bit.ly/2F6xUQ3


Source - Pindula

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 162 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

40 mins ago | 269 Views

Obert Gutu resolves to be a nice guy in 2019

1 hr ago | 505 Views

PHOTOS: Inter Africa bus overturns

2 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chiwenga to replace striking doctors, advertise 204 internship posts

2 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Zimbabweans have never experienced real prosperity

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Strive Masiyiwa targets Dewa?

2 hrs ago | 735 Views

PHOTO: Delta backtracks after meeting Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Chamisa launches spiritual warfare

4 hrs ago | 3668 Views

'What can we do to help?' asked new UK Ambassador - help end curse of rigged elections

4 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Changes in CIO leadership coming?

6 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Chiwenga claims that 'Vision 2030 is on track'

6 hrs ago | 810 Views

'Ministers are lying to Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

6 hrs ago | 5247 Views

Mnangagwa backs push for permanent Zimbabwe UN Security Council seat

7 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Non-taxable income bracket needs review

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

Road deaths rate rises

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Doctors vow to continue their month-long industrial action

7 hrs ago | 970 Views

Our hospitals are a death trap

7 hrs ago | 600 Views

New UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe presents her credentials at State House

7 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Commissions and Institutions

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Official must be held accountable for crushing military helicopter

8 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Churches snub MDC protestors

8 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Doctors speak out on latest developments

8 hrs ago | 3985 Views

How to win two slot machine progressive jackpots

9 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mutsvangwa appointed acting minister of Environment

9 hrs ago | 4890 Views

Mnangagwa receives new diplomats

9 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Mnangangwa panics

9 hrs ago | 8095 Views

Top comedian Carl Joshua Ncube now stays in a tent

9 hrs ago | 2984 Views

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

12 hrs ago | 8023 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

12 hrs ago | 7001 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

12 hrs ago | 2750 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

12 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

12 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

12 hrs ago | 3353 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

12 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

12 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

12 hrs ago | 7983 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

12 hrs ago | 563 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

12 hrs ago | 762 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

12 hrs ago | 819 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

12 hrs ago | 602 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

12 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

12 hrs ago | 976 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

12 hrs ago | 1403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days