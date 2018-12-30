Chiwenga to replace striking doctors, advertise 204 internship posts

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said it has opened up 204 posts for junior doctors who successfully completed their Part V Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees at local universities and are due to take up their first-year internship.This comes after 530 'intern' doctors were suspended for striking illegally. The Health Services Board (HSB) suspended the doctors with immediate effect after they refused to go back to work earlier this week.The Health Ministry invited applications from students who have completed their five-year programmes from either of the medical Universities in the country. Foreign-trained medical doctors who have also met local regulations and are ready for internship have been encouraged to also apply for these posts.Below is the advertisement for internship posts by the Health Ministry: