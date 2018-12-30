Obert Gutu resolves to be a nice guy in 2019

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu said that he has also been a victim of weird, vulgar, hateful and hurtful cyber attacks on social media but since his skin is as thick as an elephant's he has taken it in my stride.Gutu’s remarks come after Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa claimed that his wife, Tsitsi closed her Twitter account because of cyber-bullying.Said Gutu, "Cyber-bullying is real. I have been a victim of weird, vulgar, hateful & hurtful cyber attacks on social media but since my skin is as thick as an elephant's, I have taken it in my stride. I have also used vitriol to respond to cyberbullies. This year, I will be a nice guy."