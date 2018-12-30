Armed robbers pounce on passengers

News / National

TRAVELLERS aboard a Beitbridge bound bus lost cash and cellphones to three armed robbers who pretended to be passengers on the New Year' Eve.Total value stolen was R10 900 and $2 225 bond and nothing was recovered.Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident urging bus operators to be very alert and employ mechanisms of obtaining identities of persons boarding buses."Circumstances were that on the 31st December 2018, a passenger who was aboard the bus to Beitbridge approached the driver near Madhamuli turn off, at the 274km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway and withdrew a pistol before firing at the driver's window," said Snr Ass-Comm Charamba."He ordered the driver to stop and together with his two accomplices who were also passengers in the same bus, they instructed passengers to look down and moved collecting cash and cellphones from passengers."Police are on the hunt for the accused persons and would like to appeal for anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the accused persons to contact the nearest police station."This is the second incident where armed criminals have targeted buses in December 2018," said Snr Ass-Comm Charamba.Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed two separate murder cases that took place on the New Year's Eve urging people missing their relatives to visit Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary and assist in the identification of the body."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case in which an unknown man was killed at Motor Action Sports Club on the 31st December 2018 at around 0300hrs," said Snr Ass-Comm Charamba."A 35 year-old man had parked his motor vehicle at the Club and later, he discovered that there was a person in the motor vehicle."He called for help and the now deceased was assaulted by patrons resulting in him sustaining several injuries."He was pronounced dead upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals."Members of the public are urged to hand over accused persons or suspects to the police for further management and avoid meting instant justice."In a related incident, a 77 year-old man was murdered in his home in Borrowdale on the 31st December 2018 by unknown assailants."The ZRP is appealing to people who may have information leading to the arrest of perpetrators of this heinous act to come forward," said Snr As-Comm Charamba.