Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TRAVELLERS aboard a Beitbridge bound bus lost cash and cellphones to three armed robbers who pretended to be passengers on the New Year' Eve.

Total value stolen was R10 900 and $2 225 bond and nothing was recovered.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident urging bus operators to be very alert and employ mechanisms of obtaining identities of persons boarding buses.

"Circumstances were that on the 31st December 2018, a passenger who was aboard the bus to Beitbridge approached the driver near Madhamuli turn off, at the 274km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway and withdrew a pistol before firing at the driver's window," said Snr Ass-Comm Charamba.

"He ordered the driver to stop and together with his two accomplices who were also passengers in the same bus, they instructed passengers to look down and moved collecting cash and cellphones from passengers.

"Police are on the hunt for the accused persons and would like to appeal for anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the accused persons to contact the nearest police station.

"This is the second incident where armed criminals have targeted buses in December 2018," said Snr Ass-Comm Charamba.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed two separate murder cases that took place on the New Year's Eve urging people missing their relatives to visit Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary and assist in the identification of the body.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case in which an unknown man was killed at Motor Action Sports Club on the 31st December 2018 at around 0300hrs," said Snr Ass-Comm Charamba.

"A 35 year-old man had parked his motor vehicle at the Club and later, he discovered that there was a person in the motor vehicle.

"He called for help and the now deceased was assaulted by patrons resulting in him sustaining several injuries.

"He was pronounced dead upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

"Members of the public are urged to hand over accused persons or suspects to the police for further management and avoid meting instant justice.

"In a related incident, a 77 year-old man was murdered in his home in Borrowdale on the 31st December 2018 by unknown assailants.

"The ZRP is appealing to people who may have information leading to the arrest of perpetrators of this heinous act to come forward," said Snr As-Comm Charamba.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Obert Gutu resolves to be a nice guy in 2019

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

PHOTOS: Inter Africa bus overturns

4 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Chiwenga to replace striking doctors, advertise 204 internship posts

4 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Dewa's boss rubbishes Strive Masiyiwa

4 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimbabweans have never experienced real prosperity

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Strive Masiyiwa targets Dewa?

5 hrs ago | 905 Views

PHOTO: Delta backtracks after meeting Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 5183 Views

Chamisa launches spiritual warfare

6 hrs ago | 4213 Views

'What can we do to help?' asked new UK Ambassador - help end curse of rigged elections

6 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Changes in CIO leadership coming?

8 hrs ago | 4358 Views

Chiwenga claims that 'Vision 2030 is on track'

8 hrs ago | 840 Views

'Ministers are lying to Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

8 hrs ago | 5770 Views

Mnangagwa backs push for permanent Zimbabwe UN Security Council seat

9 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Non-taxable income bracket needs review

9 hrs ago | 956 Views

Road deaths rate rises

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Doctors vow to continue their month-long industrial action

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

Our hospitals are a death trap

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

New UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe presents her credentials at State House

10 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Commissions and Institutions

10 hrs ago | 372 Views

Official must be held accountable for crushing military helicopter

10 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Churches snub MDC protestors

10 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Doctors speak out on latest developments

11 hrs ago | 4059 Views

How to win two slot machine progressive jackpots

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mutsvangwa appointed acting minister of Environment

11 hrs ago | 5104 Views

Mnangagwa receives new diplomats

11 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangangwa panics

11 hrs ago | 8565 Views

Top comedian Carl Joshua Ncube now stays in a tent

12 hrs ago | 3131 Views

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

14 hrs ago | 8127 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

14 hrs ago | 7108 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

14 hrs ago | 2812 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

14 hrs ago | 3026 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

14 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

14 hrs ago | 3438 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

14 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

14 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

14 hrs ago | 8229 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

15 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

15 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

15 hrs ago | 752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days