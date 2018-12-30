Madinda to unleash youngster

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have promised to unleash one of their youngsters, Daniel Msendami, who was promoted from the juniors for the coming season.The Bulawayo giants warned on Twitter that the 19-year-old winger will cause problems for defenders.Bosso, under Madinda Ndlovu, are assembling a youthful squad to compete at the highest level.They tweeted:"This is Daniel Msendami, a right winger turning 19 years old later this year."He graduated from our juniors side together with Andrew Mbeba and Achford Faira."In the near future don’t say we didn’t warn you. Msendami likes dribbling."Msendami will join the highly rated attacking duo of Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda who recently joined the club.The team has also players such as Adrian Silla who made a mark in 2018 and together with other young players like Godfrey MakaruseYoung Warriors captain Mbeba is also tipped to contribute for Bosso after putting up a good show during the Cosafa Under 20 tourney in Zambia.Mbeba is stiiped to replace Peter Muduhwa, who is considering life away from Emagumeni after the expiry of his contract this last December.