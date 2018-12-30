Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister advocates for spy cameras

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure  Advocate Fortune Chasi has suggested that government invests in spy cameras as a means of curbing corruption being practiced by some officials in government departments.

"Secret cameras, investigative journalism and surprise visits have a critical role to play in curbing corruption." Chasi said.

When put to task whether that act is not an infringement on the right to privacy Chasi responded, "Surely when you commit a crime you forego your right to privacy don't you? You want to receive your bribe in private and expect the court to protect you in that respect.

"I feel that the risk of exposure to fellow professionals, work mates, relatives, friends etc can work as a significant deterrent."

Chasi recently paid an unscheduled visit to the ZINARA offices and found all managers absent with only few clerks present and clients stuck in a long queue outside.

"People spent 4 hoursrs to pay zinara 20$. Found this when I made an unscheduled visit there the other day. It's not on. No managers were there only 3 clerks! It's not on!" He commented.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days