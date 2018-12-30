'Chamisa to survive death plots'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will survive threats upon his life which include arrest and death from his detractors who want to stop him from being President of Zimbabwe. This was revealed by Eagle Life Assembly Founder Prophets Chiza during his end of year service."Demons will try many things to stop his presidency, trying to change presidential age limit to arrest and death but finally he shall be inaugurated." Chiza revealed."Demons can sense his favour and moment hence they will panic. President Mnangagwa has his time and we honour them and their dispensation with his Vice-Presidents but this N.C's time is coming just as their time came."Chiza also preempted that his critics will criticize his prophecies because of his proximity to Chamisa."I have been criticised before, but people still see my prophecies coming regardless of their criticism. The same way we were shocked how Mugabe left power is the same way some will be shocked how he got into power."On Thursday there were reports that the MDC leader is on a spiritual Sabbatical to fight against spiritual threats that seek to stop him from being the President of the country and to intercede for the revival of the economy of the country.Chamisa has been calling for dialogue with President Mnangagwa but ZANU PF has said that dialogue can only happen if Chamisa recognizes Mnangagwa as the legitimate President of the country.