Vendors in witchcraft face-off

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Old Magwegwe suburb regrets the day he allowed a business associate to sell her products near him as he now blames all his businesses losses on her.It is understood that Shepherd Matiringe and his business associate who was only identified as Mrs Moyo were very close vendors.According to sources Moyo used to sell her products at the back of Matiringe's vending table.Problems erupted after Moyo's goods seemed to be suspiciously purchased more compared to Matiringe's.This did not go down well with Matiringe as he suspected that Moyo was bewitching him, leading to him seeking a protection order at Western Commonage courts.B-Metro caught up with Matiringe who was not shy to narrate his ordeal."At first Moyo threatened to bewitch me by 'putting' cancer on both my legs. She has always been jealous of me and has often reported falsely about me that I sell dagga leading to me being arrested on several occasions," said Matiringe.He added: "Now nothing I sell seems to be yielding any profits. I now believe she has bewitched me as she said. I really wish she removes her vending stall at the back of mine. We cannot continue to sell in the same place because she always insults me yet she claims I am the one who insults her," said a sad Matiringe.In his court papers Matiringe said he was fed up with Moyo's horrible actions."May the court protect me from the respondent who is threatening me and may she remove her vending table at the back of mine," he said.However, both the applicant and respondent were absent on the day when they were supposed to appear in court so their protection order applications were struck off.