Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 die in mine collapse

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
FOUR people - two of them illegal gold panners - were killed on New Year's Eve after mine shafts collapsed in two separate incidents in Penhalonga.

Police confirmed the cases.

On the first incident that happened at Alphaton Gold mine claim in Sisa farm, 24-year old Shabia Kaura and Gladman Mtisi (28) who worked at the farm entered into a 70-metre deep gold mine at around 6am. They spent more than 30 minutes in the shaft before other workers at the farm sensed danger and followed to check on them.

When they reached the shaft, the workers discovered that their colleagues had since died and they alerted police who attended the scene. In a similar incident which happened on the same day, two illegal gold miners – Enock Nezandonyi (36) and Panganayi White (34) – were killed after a mine shaft they were in collapsed in Premier South Penhalonga.

Evans Chifamba alerted people who tried in vain to rescue the deceased. Police attended the scene. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa urged people to shun illegal mining.

Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

12 mins ago | 148 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

13 mins ago | 44 Views

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

14 mins ago | 67 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

16 mins ago | 78 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

16 mins ago | 61 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

17 mins ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

17 mins ago | 75 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

18 mins ago | 104 Views

BCC technically insolvent

19 mins ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

20 mins ago | 78 Views

Caps United sign Bosso striker

20 mins ago | 49 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

21 mins ago | 48 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

22 mins ago | 96 Views

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

22 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

23 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe police lay fresh charges on 7 Chinese nationals

23 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Bulawayo clean-up campaign today

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

25 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa warns against regime change demos

25 mins ago | 123 Views

Consumers appeal for protection against wave of pricing in forex

27 mins ago | 73 Views

Wicknell Chivayo cornered on fraud

28 mins ago | 85 Views

Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

28 mins ago | 168 Views

Zimra to collect $6,2bn in 2019

29 mins ago | 30 Views

Dembare president refuses to go

29 mins ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga power: Delta reverses forex decision

30 mins ago | 169 Views

Soldier killed on New Year's Day

32 mins ago | 164 Views

Stampede for teaching posts

32 mins ago | 176 Views

'We used juju to evade arrest'

33 mins ago | 138 Views

Man killed over married woman

33 mins ago | 170 Views

Bosso pulls out of bar venture

35 mins ago | 75 Views

Child support lands pastor in dock

35 mins ago | 53 Views

Vendors in witchcraft face-off

36 mins ago | 64 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa travels with own blanket

36 mins ago | 204 Views

Woman uses hubby's lover picture as profile photo

37 mins ago | 184 Views

Tormented man surrenders snake to cops

43 mins ago | 250 Views

Hubby kills wife, buries her in concrete floor

43 mins ago | 190 Views

'Chamisa to survive death plots'

49 mins ago | 508 Views

'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Minister advocates for spy cameras

1 hr ago | 610 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

2 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Government's final statement on USD salary demands

2 hrs ago | 3114 Views

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

12 hrs ago | 10353 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

12 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

12 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

12 hrs ago | 4149 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 4199 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days