4 die in mine collapse

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR people - two of them illegal gold panners - were killed on New Year's Eve after mine shafts collapsed in two separate incidents in Penhalonga.Police confirmed the cases.On the first incident that happened at Alphaton Gold mine claim in Sisa farm, 24-year old Shabia Kaura and Gladman Mtisi (28) who worked at the farm entered into a 70-metre deep gold mine at around 6am. They spent more than 30 minutes in the shaft before other workers at the farm sensed danger and followed to check on them.When they reached the shaft, the workers discovered that their colleagues had since died and they alerted police who attended the scene. In a similar incident which happened on the same day, two illegal gold miners – Enock Nezandonyi (36) and Panganayi White (34) – were killed after a mine shaft they were in collapsed in Premier South Penhalonga.Evans Chifamba alerted people who tried in vain to rescue the deceased. Police attended the scene. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa urged people to shun illegal mining.