Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We used juju to evade arrest'

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
A NOTORIOUS five-member gang of Mozambican armed robbers who broke into several houses and raped women on 21 different occasions in Mutare's low-suburbs used juju to try and evade arrest and foil dog tracking each time they made a hit.

This was revealed by one of the suspects, Ernest Chirara, following his recent arrest by police in the neighbouring country after he had committed a different assault crime.

After getting wind of his arrest, a team of detectives from Mutare Central comprising Inspector Nyakuwanikwa, Ass Insp Nyamawere and Constable Nkomo travelled to Mozambique and went to Manica District Police Headquarters.

With the blessings of Chief Inspector Geraldo the District Director of National Investigation Services, the Mutare team was given the opportunity to interview Chirara.

During the interviews he admitted to have committed the offences together with other four accomplices. The gang's ring leader was arrested last year while the three other suspects are still on the run.

Chirara told the detectives that they targeted any house in the low-density suburbs where there was a satellite dish. He also revealed that the gang used juju to evade arrest and dog tracking.

The detectives have since applied for an extradition order with the Mozambican authorities to have Chirara be taken to Zimbabwe to answer charges of committing 21 rape and armed robbery cases in Mutare.

Chirara (32) who comes from Manica province is one of the five suspects who unleashed a reign of terror late last year by orchestrating a spate of robberies, break-ins and sexual abuse crimes that ravaged residents in the eastern border city's low-density suburbs.

The criminals troubled law enforcement agents because each time they pounced on unsuspecting residents they took the loot to Mozambique through illegal crossing points along the porous border.

The gang's alleged kingpin, Domingo Luiz Zuze, was arrested last year in Zimbabwe and is currently jailed at Mutare Remand Prison.

Chirara was on the run together with Joao Antonio Amisi, Kuda and Takudzwa.

Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

12 mins ago | 148 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

13 mins ago | 43 Views

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

14 mins ago | 67 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

16 mins ago | 77 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

16 mins ago | 60 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

17 mins ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

17 mins ago | 74 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

18 mins ago | 103 Views

BCC technically insolvent

19 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

20 mins ago | 78 Views

Caps United sign Bosso striker

20 mins ago | 49 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

21 mins ago | 47 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

22 mins ago | 96 Views

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

22 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

23 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe police lay fresh charges on 7 Chinese nationals

23 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Bulawayo clean-up campaign today

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

25 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa warns against regime change demos

25 mins ago | 123 Views

Consumers appeal for protection against wave of pricing in forex

27 mins ago | 73 Views

Wicknell Chivayo cornered on fraud

28 mins ago | 85 Views

Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

28 mins ago | 167 Views

Zimra to collect $6,2bn in 2019

28 mins ago | 30 Views

Dembare president refuses to go

29 mins ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga power: Delta reverses forex decision

30 mins ago | 169 Views

Soldier killed on New Year's Day

32 mins ago | 164 Views

Stampede for teaching posts

32 mins ago | 176 Views

Man killed over married woman

33 mins ago | 170 Views

4 die in mine collapse

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Bosso pulls out of bar venture

34 mins ago | 75 Views

Child support lands pastor in dock

35 mins ago | 53 Views

Vendors in witchcraft face-off

36 mins ago | 64 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa travels with own blanket

36 mins ago | 204 Views

Woman uses hubby's lover picture as profile photo

37 mins ago | 184 Views

Tormented man surrenders snake to cops

43 mins ago | 250 Views

Hubby kills wife, buries her in concrete floor

43 mins ago | 190 Views

'Chamisa to survive death plots'

49 mins ago | 507 Views

'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Minister advocates for spy cameras

1 hr ago | 610 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

2 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Government's final statement on USD salary demands

2 hrs ago | 3113 Views

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

12 hrs ago | 10353 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

12 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

12 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

12 hrs ago | 4149 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 4199 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days