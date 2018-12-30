Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldier killed on New Year's Day

HOMICIDE detectives have launched a manhunt for a Mutare man who fatally assaulted another patron, who was a soldier on New Year's Day following a night club brawl.

Police confirmed the case which happened at around 5am on January 1.

Circumstances to the case are that on New Year's Eve at around 9pm, the now deceased Simbarashe Razemba (27) who was in the company of Tariro Mutsvairo (28) and the murder suspect, Norman Goche met at Pavillion Bar at the Show Grounds.

Razemba was drinking beer with Mutsvairo while the accused person was also drinking beer with his friends, Richard King (45) and Christina Masakure (42) who both reside at Number 20 Henry Street Florida.

It is alleged that during the drinking spree, the accused person constantly provoked the deceased.

Hours later, the suspects got out of the bar and accompanied Masakure to her place of residence which s nearby while the deceased and Mutsvairo remained in the bar.

Moments later, Razemba and Mutsvairo also got out of the bar and on their way to Mutsvairo's residence they met the accused person. In an instant, Goche grabbed the deceased by the neck and assaulted him. Razemba tried to free himself but he was overpowered and fell to the ground.

The suspect continued with the heavy assault resulting in the deceased passing out.

Mutsvairo took to the heels and called for help. She came back later with other residents and found the deceased unconscious. The suspect had since vanished.

Razemba was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mutare Provincial Hospital.

Manicaland police spokesman Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa has appealed to members of the public to inform the police about the whereabouts of Goche.

"We will hunt for the suspect till we catch up with him and conclude this case. Fighting is not a solution to problems and we urge members of the public to refrain from violence and instead sit down and talk over issues," he said.

Family spokesperson, Pamela Razemba, said they were still trying to terms with the shocking and untimely death of their relative.

She said the perpetrators were well known and the police must bring to book all those involved in the murder.

