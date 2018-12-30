Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Yet he believes his memory has God in it. The irony is that facts have no legs2move from history into a self-serving mind. It is tragic that @TembaMliswa would see no evil when facts are galore in the public domain to know kuti pamavambo pane nyaya. Our names have been maligned. — Mutumwa (@mmawere) January 4, 2019

Exiled former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo and Tycoon Mutumwa Mawere have joined hands in accusing under fire Econet Boss Strive Masiyiwa accusing him of seeking to twists facts of history.Masiyiwa had accussed Human Rights Watch Director Dewa Mavhinga of being a Johnny come late in human rights circles claiming he was the first to defend human rights when Mavhinga was waiting for Twitter to be invented. Turning to Prof. Moyo Masiyiwa called him a little Twitter man who bombed his newspaper.In response Prof Moyo said, "Strive Masiyiwa needs urgent help. He won't succeed to create history through his hallucinations. Verifiable facts are not in his head but in the public domain. It's revealing that to Strive Masiyiwa, only the gukurahundists who massacred over 20,000 Zimbabweans are sincere"Mawere weighed in supporting Prof. Moyo, "Yet he believes his memory has God in it. The irony is that facts have no legs to move from history into a self-serving mind. It is tragic that Temba Mliswa would see no evil when facts are galore in the public domain to know kuti pamavambo pane nyaya. Our names have been maligned."Trouble started Strive's wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa posted a tweet saying most of the people calling for justice are not genuine but they are paid to do so.This caused people like Mawere, Mavhinga, Prof Moyo and Patson Dzamara to respond harshly to her.She later closed her account and the husband followed. Afterwards Strive then took to Twitter to accuse Zimbabweans of bullying his wife and particularly pointed at Prof. Moyo and Dewa Mavhinga as the chief culprits.