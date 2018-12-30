Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Government has suspended leave for chief executive officers and directors at public health institutions.In a letter addressed to chief executive officers yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Gerald Gwinji said the suspension of leave was a necessary move in efforts to bring sanity to the health sector."As you're aware of the challenges currently faced by our health system, particularly central hospitals, it has become necessary that all senior managers in the health service be available to assist in dealing with the situation."In view of the above, all types of leave for directors and chief executive officers are hereby suspended with immediate effect. May you kindly make sure that all directors who are on leave report for duty immediately," said Dr Gwinji.He added that all affected members will be compensated their leave days once the situation normalises.President Mnangagwa cut short his leave to work closely with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to make quick decisions to restore sanity to the health sector in light of the ongoing illegal strike by junior doctors.VP Chiwenga has accused the doctors of negotiating in bad faith as the Government has met most of their demands and made it clear that the Government would not remunerate any of its workers in US dollars.Government has offered to review health workers' allowances in April, together with those of the rest of the civil service. It also assured the health workers that the remaining $6 million vehicle loan scheme coupled with a duty-free facility would be made available.The doctors have turned down the offer. They embarked on strike at the beginning of last month demanding to be paid their salaries in US dollars and better working conditions.The doctors ignored an ultimatum by the Labour Court to return to work after it ruled the industrial action illegal because they offer an essential service. -