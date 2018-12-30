Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
ONE of the founding members of well-travelled imbube group Black Umfolosi, Sotsha Moyo is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a bus accident in Botswana.

Moyo, who had travelled to the neighbouring country with his wife to visit relatives, sustained a broken arm while his spouse suffered a sprained neck.

Speaking on his near death experience, Moyo said he was travelling by bus to Gansti when the bus was involved in an accident on November 27.

"I was travelling with my wife to visit relatives at a place called Gansti when we were involved in the accident and we were both injured," said Moyo.

He said the driver of the bus lost control of the bus which then veered off the road, hit a tree before overturning.

Moyo said some people died on the spot but could not say how many. After the accident, Moyo said they were rushed to Jwaneng Mine Hospital for treatment. Next week Moyo and his wife are planning to travel to Botswana for check-up .

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

12 mins ago | 139 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

13 mins ago | 40 Views

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

14 mins ago | 66 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

15 mins ago | 75 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

16 mins ago | 59 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

16 mins ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

17 mins ago | 72 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

18 mins ago | 100 Views

BCC technically insolvent

19 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

20 mins ago | 78 Views

Caps United sign Bosso striker

20 mins ago | 48 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

21 mins ago | 47 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

21 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

22 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe police lay fresh charges on 7 Chinese nationals

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Bulawayo clean-up campaign today

23 mins ago | 35 Views

Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

24 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa warns against regime change demos

25 mins ago | 122 Views

Consumers appeal for protection against wave of pricing in forex

27 mins ago | 72 Views

Wicknell Chivayo cornered on fraud

27 mins ago | 85 Views

Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

28 mins ago | 164 Views

Zimra to collect $6,2bn in 2019

28 mins ago | 30 Views

Dembare president refuses to go

29 mins ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga power: Delta reverses forex decision

30 mins ago | 169 Views

Soldier killed on New Year's Day

31 mins ago | 163 Views

Stampede for teaching posts

32 mins ago | 175 Views

'We used juju to evade arrest'

32 mins ago | 136 Views

Man killed over married woman

33 mins ago | 168 Views

4 die in mine collapse

33 mins ago | 72 Views

Bosso pulls out of bar venture

34 mins ago | 75 Views

Child support lands pastor in dock

35 mins ago | 53 Views

Vendors in witchcraft face-off

35 mins ago | 63 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa travels with own blanket

36 mins ago | 203 Views

Woman uses hubby's lover picture as profile photo

36 mins ago | 183 Views

Tormented man surrenders snake to cops

42 mins ago | 250 Views

Hubby kills wife, buries her in concrete floor

43 mins ago | 189 Views

'Chamisa to survive death plots'

49 mins ago | 505 Views

'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Minister advocates for spy cameras

1 hr ago | 609 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

2 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Government's final statement on USD salary demands

2 hrs ago | 3108 Views

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

12 hrs ago | 10350 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

12 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

12 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

12 hrs ago | 4149 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 1353 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 4198 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days