Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE of the founding members of well-travelled imbube group Black Umfolosi, Sotsha Moyo is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a bus accident in Botswana.Moyo, who had travelled to the neighbouring country with his wife to visit relatives, sustained a broken arm while his spouse suffered a sprained neck.Speaking on his near death experience, Moyo said he was travelling by bus to Gansti when the bus was involved in an accident on November 27."I was travelling with my wife to visit relatives at a place called Gansti when we were involved in the accident and we were both injured," said Moyo.He said the driver of the bus lost control of the bus which then veered off the road, hit a tree before overturning.Moyo said some people died on the spot but could not say how many. After the accident, Moyo said they were rushed to Jwaneng Mine Hospital for treatment. Next week Moyo and his wife are planning to travel to Botswana for check-up .