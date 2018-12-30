Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOME Tsholotsho villagers who were last year relocated to new stands after being displaced by the 2016/17 floods have reportedly returned to their old homes which are near their fields.Government last year allocated new stands to 300 families who were victims of Cyclone Dineo-induced floods.In an interview recently, Civil Protection Unit (CPU) director Mr Nathan Nkomo said those who relocated to their old homes risk being marooned once again in the event of floods. The villagers whose old homes were on the banks of Gwayi River, were moved to higher ground in Tshino and Sawudweni.The Government has completed new houses for most of the villagers. Mr Nkomo said instead of staying in the new villages which are safe from floods, some families had gone back to their old homes thereby risking being marooned."The argument of those that have returned to their old homes is that the soils on the banks of Gwayi River are fertile and therefore good for cropping. The area where the villagers were moved has sandy soils which are not good for cultivation of crops," said Mr Nkomo.He said it was therefore difficult to stop the villagers from moving back to their old homes despite the risk of being affected by floods.