Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

by Staff reporter
Zanu PF stalwart and safari operator, Headman Sibanda is seeking $91 036 compensation from NMB Bank Limited for damages incurred when his property was attached and sold by the bank over a debt he had already settled.

Sibanda, a shareholder and Inyala Safaris director, filed summons against NMB Bank at the Bulawayo High Court last week.

"Plaintiff's claim … are for an order for payment of $77 846, being damages representing the value of plaintiff's Toyota Hilux double-cab sold by the defendant through … (lawyers) and the Messenger of Court …," the summons read.

"An order for payment of $9 690 damages … for four plate gas stove, 1kg gas cylinder, 420-litre CCP fridge, 290-litre Capri fridge, three-piece lounge suite, three side table and a seven-piece dining room suite, sold by the defendant through … the Messenger of Court without any legal basis after payment of money due by the plaintiff through Inyala Safaris."

Sibanda stated that his Toyota Hilux was sold for $7 700, a sale he says was illegal as he had fully paid back the debt.

He is also demanding $3 500 for a wooden piano that was damaged when the property was attached by the Messenger of Court.

Sibanda prayed for payment of interest at the prescribed rate from date of issue of summons to date of full payment, including costs of suit.

He said despite demand, the bank refused, failed or neglected to pay. NMB bank is yet to respond to the summons.

Source - newsday

