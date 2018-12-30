Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

by Staff reporter
15 mins ago | Views
THE over 500 suspended junior doctors at public hospitals have vowed to snub disciplinary hearings scheduled for today at their various work stations around the country and continue with their industrial action until government has acceded to their demands for improved working conditions.

The doctors are demanding to be paid in United States dollars, among other demands, but government has turned down the request, saying it had no capacity to do so.

The striking doctors were advised to appear for disciplinary hearings after government ruled their industrial action as illegal. This comes as negotiations to end the strike culminated in a stalemate.

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga, who was tasked with resolving the dispute, ordered their suspension through the Health Services Board on Christmas Eve.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) secretary-general Mthabisi Bhebhe confirmed their resolve to snub the hearings.

"We have been notified of disciplinary hearings across all central hospitals tomorrow (today), and as for the time and other details, we have not been advised," he said.

Asked on whether they would attend the hearings, Bhebhe said: "Nope, no one is going."

Harare Central Hospital chief executive officer, Nyasha Masuka confirmed the pending hearings, adding that his hospital had only managed to notify a few doctors on the matter.

"We are trying to get hold of them through the human resources office, which will be conducting the disciplinary hearings tomorrow [today], but only a few have been notified," Masuka said.

Meanwhile, the ZHDA yesterday revealed that government signed a legally binding agreement to pay doctors in US dollars last March, but was reneging on its commitment.

The doctors made the disclosure while responding to Chiwenga's recent remarks that government would not pay any of its workers in foreign currency.

In a statement yesterday, the doctors said:"The employer agreed through signed legally binding agreements in March 2018 to pay the doctors in United States dollars.
Doctors are, therefore, asking the employer to honour the agreement. The need comes as a result of the harsh economic situation which has seen the Real Time Gross Settlement salaries being devalued by nearly four times on the market whether officially or unofficially."

They added: "The employer also agreed that the on-call allowance of doctors should be US$10 per hour in a deal dating back to 2014. The doctors are asking the employer to honour the agreement and review the on-call allowance to that figure."

Chiwenga, in his statement, accused the doctors of negotiating in bad faith, describing them as insensitive and being driven by political forces.

But the doctors hit back, accusing government of lying that it had given in to most of the doctors' demands except two — the US dollar salaries and car import loan facility.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

12 mins ago | 152 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

13 mins ago | 44 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

16 mins ago | 78 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

17 mins ago | 62 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

17 mins ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

17 mins ago | 75 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

18 mins ago | 104 Views

BCC technically insolvent

20 mins ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

20 mins ago | 78 Views

Caps United sign Bosso striker

21 mins ago | 50 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

21 mins ago | 48 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

22 mins ago | 97 Views

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

22 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

23 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe police lay fresh charges on 7 Chinese nationals

24 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Bulawayo clean-up campaign today

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

25 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa warns against regime change demos

25 mins ago | 123 Views

Consumers appeal for protection against wave of pricing in forex

27 mins ago | 73 Views

Wicknell Chivayo cornered on fraud

28 mins ago | 85 Views

Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

28 mins ago | 168 Views

Zimra to collect $6,2bn in 2019

29 mins ago | 30 Views

Dembare president refuses to go

30 mins ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga power: Delta reverses forex decision

30 mins ago | 169 Views

Soldier killed on New Year's Day

32 mins ago | 164 Views

Stampede for teaching posts

32 mins ago | 176 Views

'We used juju to evade arrest'

33 mins ago | 139 Views

Man killed over married woman

33 mins ago | 170 Views

4 die in mine collapse

34 mins ago | 74 Views

Bosso pulls out of bar venture

35 mins ago | 75 Views

Child support lands pastor in dock

35 mins ago | 54 Views

Vendors in witchcraft face-off

36 mins ago | 64 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa travels with own blanket

36 mins ago | 205 Views

Woman uses hubby's lover picture as profile photo

37 mins ago | 184 Views

Tormented man surrenders snake to cops

43 mins ago | 251 Views

Hubby kills wife, buries her in concrete floor

43 mins ago | 190 Views

'Chamisa to survive death plots'

49 mins ago | 508 Views

'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Minister advocates for spy cameras

1 hr ago | 610 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Government's final statement on USD salary demands

2 hrs ago | 3117 Views

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

12 hrs ago | 10354 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

12 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

12 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

12 hrs ago | 4149 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 4199 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days