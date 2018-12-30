BREAKING: Doctors return to work after meeting First Lady

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The striking doctors requested to meet the First Lady and appealed to her as a mother to help break the current impasse. She obliged by cancelling her Bulawayo engagement. The engagement went very well with signs of putting public interest first highly evident. pic.twitter.com/Nb8FPT6TBS — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 4, 2019

The striking doctors have reportedly agreed to back to work after a closed door meeting with First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa on Friday. Reports says they agreed that some of their demands need time to be solved.The development comes after the negotiating team led by Vice President Chiwenga had failed to break the impasse.