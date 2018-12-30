Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Doctors return to work after meeting First Lady

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The striking doctors have reportedly agreed to back to work after a closed door meeting with First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa on Friday. Reports says they agreed that some of their demands need time to be solved.



The development comes after the negotiating team led by Vice President Chiwenga had failed to break the impasse.




Source - Byo24News

