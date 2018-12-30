Mugabe coup announcer alive and back at work

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo yesterday made his first appearance in months following his battle with kidney ailment last September.Moyo made a surprise appearance at the State House, were President Emmerson Mnangagwa received credentials of new ambassadors from United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Spain and Rwanda.FOREIGN Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo is back at work following a conspicuous three and a half months absence due to ailment.Moyo disappeared from the public eye hours before President Mnangagwa led his Zimbabwean delegation to the 2018 United Nations General Assembly in New York.Before his army retirement to become the country's top diplomat, Moyo became an instant celebrity soldier when he bravely appeared on ZTV in the early hours of November 15, 2017 to announce the military that toppled long serving leader Robert Mugabe.