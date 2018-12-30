Linda Masarira confronts Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T National Spokesperson Linda Masarira has called for President Mnangagwa to come out clean on the credentials of Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo."With all due respect Mr. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, as a citizen of Zimbabwe I have the right to know the credentials of all ministers in this case the Minister if Health Obadiah Moyo." Said Masarira. "Is he a real medical doctor because my research shows that he is only a qualified lab technician."Masarira's question revives an unfinished debate that arose last year in September regarding Minister Moyo's credentials.The debate was necessitated by a Wikileaks cable that that was exposed by Zimlive."Moyo's business card indicates he has both a PhD and a medical degree. After our initial meeting, we learned that he earned neither. Rather, he was Sally Mugabe's dialysis technician at Parirenyatwa throughout her long struggle with a kidney disease. After Sally's death, Mr. Moyo suddenly became Dr. Moyo, and in 2004 he became CEO of Chitungwiza Hospital," the cable said.Minister Moyo has never fully explained himself satisfactory on whether he is a qualified doctor but he always maintains he is a registered medical practitioner.President who is the appointing authoring for ministers has always shyed always of responding to the matter.