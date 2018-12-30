WATCH: First lady speaks out after meeting doctors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Here is willingness to reach a common understanding with the patient being put at the centre of the conversation. Whilst the leadership sees that going back to work will be an answer to the call to care they heeded to in the 1st place, it is now down to their constituents pic.twitter.com/K4YdHjqWXf — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 4, 2019

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has explained what they agreed on with the doctors and how they manage to break the checkmate that was between the doctors and the government.Watch the video below:The doctors have been engaging in an industrial action for the past 35 days.