WATCH: First lady speaks out after meeting doctors

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 secs ago | Views
The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has explained what they agreed on with the doctors and how they manage to break the checkmate that was between the doctors and the government.

Watch the video below:

The doctors have been engaging in an industrial action for the past 35 days.


Source - Byo24News

