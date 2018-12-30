Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a latest development, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has dismissed media reports that doctors have called off the strike after meeting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in Friday.This was after the representatives of the doctors appeared on ZBC TV with Mnangagwa seemingly agreeing that they are going back to workHowever Mthabisi Bhebhe the Secretary general of the ZDHA issues a statement saying, "Members of the executive met with the First Lady but no agreement was reached,"ZDHA further posted on Twitter that, "The delegation that went to meet First Lady today is yet to give feedback to our membership. We are awaiting this much anticipated feedback. Let's not speculate the outcome, because concessions are made after nationwide consultations with members. We hope the negotiations are fruitful."The double statements issued by the doctors who went to see the First Lady and the ZDHA Secretary and Twitter statements have given speculation that there might be a split in the doctors representative union.