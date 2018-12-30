Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Minister of Media Information and Broadcasting Services has informed the nation that five key government ministers will be meeting with public service associations to discuss ways of dealing with the plight of civil servants."Following the commitment made by government towards the close of 2018 to discuss the conditions of service for Civil Servants, the Acting Minister of Public Service, Hon July Moyo, and other relevant Ministries will meet Public Service Associations on 7 of January at NSSA Building in Harare." The ministry said in a statement.Find the full invitation below: