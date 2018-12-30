ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Below are brief pointers on the outcomes of the meeting;

The ZANU PF Youth League National Executive Management Committee met for its 2019 Strategic Planning Workshop at Manna Resort Safari Lodge in Harare on the 04th of January 2019. As part of their tough resolutions they called upon ministers who are not performing to being immediatels dismissed.The statement also warned opposition members to desist from plans to demonstrate.ZANU PF Youth League will not allow anyone to interfere with a constitutionally elected government; All Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Principal Directors and other civil servants who are not supporting the vision of His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa should be relieved of their duties with immediate effect;Youth League has lined up a plethora of programs to support the vision of HE ED for the yr 2019. To ensure that these programs are fully implemented, we call upon the leadership to avail the necessary funding, failure of which will be interpreted as sabotaging of the President's vision;The Government and Parliament as part of implementing austerity measures should buy locally assembled vehicles. As a way to cushion the public from greedy retailers, the League calls for the establishment of people's shops that will be stocked with locally and affordable goods;All traders who are trading in groceries and other goods without bank accounts should have their licences revoked.We are calling for the representation of youth in all provincial and districts land committees.In the wake of unjustified and wanton price hikes by retailers, we call upon the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to allow children whose parents cannot afford to buy school uniforms to attend school without uniforms; (No Child should be chased away from school for not wearing a uniform)We note with concern that there are people who a planning to fan chaos and anarchy in the country, we encourage them to desist from such acts.