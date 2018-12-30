Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stressed the importance of inculcating a culture of cleanliness.The President who is on his annual leave, joined staff members from State House who were taking part in the inaugural Clean-up Day initiative.Members of staff who work at State House responded to the call by President Mnangagwa to set aside two hours every first Friday of each month and participate in a rigorous cleaning up of environs surrounding the State House as well as Fife Avenue shopping centre.President Mnangagwa who was accompanied by Minister of State Security Cde Owen Ncube made a surprise appearance and joined the staff members during the clean up initiative.The President went around Fife Avenue shopping complex talking to shoppers and workers and encouraging them to take the issue of cleanliness seriously as simple interventions like sweeping and disposing of litter properly reduces the risk of contracting diseases."Iam still on leave but I just came to see if the people have listened to what I said so I am very happy that Zimbabweans have taken heed of my call to clean up the country. We want this programme to be in our blood, taking only two hours from 8-10 o'clock to clean-up the areas we live in is not that much but we do not want this initiative to be just relegated to the first Friday of each month. It should be done regularly to ensure the environs we live in are clean," said President Mnangagwa.He also encouraged those who were not taking part to be part of the initiative as sanitation has been proven to be a cornerstone of public health contributing to human health and well being."Let's all be part of this noble initiative to achieve a world class city status by year 2025. We cannot lag behind other countries which I will not name but let's all try to ensure that Zimbabwe is a clean place," said the President.Poor sanitation threatens public health and it is therefore the duty of every Zimbabwean to ensure that they promote and adopt hygienic behaviour in everyday living.When the President launched the initiative last month, he encouraged companies to organise their staff into groups that will take turns in the clean up.