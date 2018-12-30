Latest News Editor's Choice


UZ appoints new deans

by Ndou Paul
2 hrs ago
The Chairman of the University of Zimbabwe Council, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Professor Charity Manyeruke and Dr Hodson Makurira as Executive Deans of the Faculties of Social Studies and Engineering respectively, while Dr Elijah Nyakudya has been appointed the new Executive Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture.

The appointments are with effect from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2022.

Professor Manyeruke was first appointed Executive Dean of the Faculty of Social Studies for a four year term ending 31 December 2018, while Dr Makurira's first appointment to the Executive Deanship of the Faculty of Engineering took effect from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018. Dr Nyakudya, the new Dean of Agriculture succeeds Professor Charles Mutisi who served as Executive Dean of Agriculture for the past 16 years.

The appointments bring a wealth of experience in higher education administration and management to the University of Zimbabwe.

The University of Zimbabwe Council, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo and indeed the University of Zimbabwe community, wish Professor Manyeruke, Dr Makurira and Dr Nyakudya great success in their academic leadership roles.


