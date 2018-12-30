Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
On 31 December 2018, parties to the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel (HSBNP) meeting agreed to the following:

The first three photographs show the executive summary of the meeting of the Health Service Tripartite Negotiating Panel held on December 31 and signed by the chairman of the panel, B. J. Chimbunde, the team leader of the Government side, T. A. Zigora, and the team leader of the workers side, P. Chivese with each page initialled by the three and showing that an agreement had been reached. The fourth document is the order from the Labour Court stating that the case brought by the Hospital Doctors Association against the Health Services Board was not urgent and that the association had to pay costs on the higher scale, usually awarded when there an application is made that has little chance of success











Source - the herald

