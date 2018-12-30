WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A video of Nigerian cleric Apostle Johnson Suleiman prophesying that the problems facing Zimbabwe will never be solved until the leadership of the country calls Prophet Uebert Angel and apologised to him has flooded social media.The Nigerian pastor says Zimbabwe is cursed because it chased away the leader of Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church.Angel left Zimbabwe after being persecuted over a car that was donated to him by a member of the church who later wanted to withdraw the donation.Watch the video below: