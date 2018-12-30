Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

by Mandla Ndlovu
48 mins ago | Views
A video of  Nigerian cleric Apostle Johnson Suleiman prophesying that the problems facing Zimbabwe will never be solved until the leadership of the country calls Prophet Uebert Angel and apologised to him has flooded social media.
The Nigerian pastor says Zimbabwe is cursed because it chased away the leader of Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church.
Angel left Zimbabwe after being persecuted over a car that was donated to him by a member of the church who later wanted to withdraw the donation.

Watch the video below:
 


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

6 mins ago | 40 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

26 mins ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

45 mins ago | 490 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 5339 Views

UZ appoints new deans

13 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

13 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

13 hrs ago | 6356 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

14 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

14 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

14 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

14 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

14 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

14 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

14 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

16 hrs ago | 4780 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

18 hrs ago | 7470 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

18 hrs ago | 5387 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

19 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Zimbabwe's muscle-conomics: The Case of Delta and Civil Servants

20 hrs ago | 4085 Views

WATCH: First lady speaks out after meeting doctors

20 hrs ago | 6491 Views

Masiyiwa Saga: A different perspective

21 hrs ago | 3345 Views

PROPHECY: ZANU PF to split in 2019

21 hrs ago | 9705 Views

Linda Masarira confronts Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 8297 Views

Jonathan Moyo's full charge sheet

23 hrs ago | 10052 Views

Bulawayo to introduce water limiters?

23 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Mugabe coup announcer alive and back at work

23 hrs ago | 6870 Views

BREAKING: Doctors return to work after meeting First Lady

23 hrs ago | 11367 Views

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

24 hrs ago | 4599 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

24 hrs ago | 1639 Views

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

24 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

24 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

24 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

24 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

24 hrs ago | 885 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

24 hrs ago | 1221 Views

BCC technically insolvent

24 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

24 hrs ago | 687 Views

Caps United sign Bosso striker

24 hrs ago | 922 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

24 hrs ago | 400 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

24 hrs ago | 825 Views

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

24 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

24 hrs ago | 536 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days