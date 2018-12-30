Latest News Editor's Choice


Schools demand groceries

by Staff rpeoirter
1 hr ago | Views
SOME boarding schools are reportedly demanding that part of fees payment be in the form of groceries as they seek to cushion themselves against price hikes.

Last term some boarding schools were forced to demand fees top-ups after prices of basic commodities shot up.

Schools open on Tuesday and some of them have applied to Government to increase fees. It has emerged that some of the boarding schools are requesting that parents pay part of the fees in the form of groceries.

In an interview yesterday, Matabeleland South acting provincial education director Mr Lifias Masukume confirmed that some schools had approached his office requesting to have part of the fees paid in the form of groceries.

"Yes, they are waiting for that response. We are hoping that the request will be approved before schools open. Schools have given reasons why they want part of the fees to be paid in the form of groceries. Some schools said they had agreed with parents to provide groceries instead of hiking fees," said Mr Masukume.

Some of the schools that are demanding groceries are Usher High School and Manama High School in  Matabeleland South province.

The groceries list includes, among other foodstuffs, cooking oil, sugar beans, rice and sugar. The Chronicle could, however, not independently verify the quantities that schools were demanding.

In Matabeleland North, the acting PED Mr Jabulani Mpofu said his province is largely rural and has not received many applications for fees hikes. Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said parents should pay what they paid last term as schools await a decision  from Government on a new fees structure.

Source - the herald

