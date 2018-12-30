Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

by Staff rpeorter
FIRST Lady Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday took hospital authorities by surprise as they were anticipating that she would be coming for a clean-up campaign but instead donated goods worth thousands of dollars to Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Although she could not make it to the clean-up campaign due to other commitments, the First Lady — like a true mother — showed that she could not visit without bringing something for the needy.

Mrs Mnangagwa, who is the patron of Angel of Hope Foundation, donated medical beds, surgical gloves, drip stands, baby welcome kits as well as groceries to the two referral hospitals. Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube handed over the goods to Mpilo Central Hospital chief executive Mr Leornard Mabhandi and acting clinical director Dr Xolani Ndlovu yesterday.

"Our mother is not here but she has sent me to deliver these goods. They are from the First Lady and there is a similar donation for the UBH beds and groceries. These things were transported last night and we would like to thank her for the kind gesture," said Ncube.

Mr Mabhandi thanked the First lady for the timely donation.

"When the programme started , we expected that it would focus just on the clean-up campaign but we were pleasantly surprised that we had a very exciting new year present in the form beds, foodstuffs, latex gloves and all those things are going to assist the hospital to perform better. We are very thankful and hope that the year 2019 is going to be a brilliant year," said Mr Mabhandi.

Expecting mothers who received handbags with expecting mothers' kits expressed joy and appreciationg for he surprise from the First Lady.

After the donations at Mpilo Hospital, Ncube proceeded to Emthunzini Wethemba Children's Home where the First Lady donated 50 cases of mineral water and 20 cases of Mazoe. Emthunzini Wethemba administrator Ms Anitha Maria Dick thanked the First Lady for the kind gesture.

"We want to say thank you very much to our mother, the First Lady, for thinking of us and having us in her heart. We thank you very much," said Ms Dick.

Ncube asked her predecessor, Angeline Masuku, who was among those who witnessed the handover of the goods and clean-up campaign — to give a vote of thanks on behalf of the Bulawayo community.

"What I can is that sibusisekile isandla esiphayo (Blessed is the hand that gives). We pray that the Lord continues to bless her as she looks after, particularly children in homes. For you to be blessed you need to give. I hope one day we will be gathered here as the benefactors because we have learnt from our mother," said Masuku.



Source - the herald

