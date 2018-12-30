Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

by Staff rpeorter
Government has, with immediate effect, retired 3 365 youth officers who were employed by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation. They will be paid cash in lieu of accrued leave days and cash in lieu of notice pending retirement.

The retirement of the youth officers is in line with Civil Service Reforms pronounced in the 2019 Budget Statement and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

In a statement yesterday, Public Service Commission acting secretary Mr Simon Masanga said the retired youth officers, who ceased their duties yesterday, will get full retirement benefits.

"In line with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and as pronounced in the 2019 Budget Statement by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Professor Mthuli Ncube), Government has initiated the process of retiring 3 365 youth officers in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.

"The youth officers will be paid their cash in lieu of accrued leave days and cash in lieu of notice pending retirement on the 4th of January 2019," said Mr Masanga.

He said the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation as the lead ministry, in partnership with other Government institutions, in particular the ministries of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the PSC were facilitating a number of economic empowerment initiatives for the retired youth officers.

Government empowerment options available include enrolling at vocational training centres and assistance to access finance from Empower Bank and Zimbabwe Women's Microfinance Bank. Mr Masanga said Government will also facilitate participation of youth officers in Government empowerment projects like Command Agriculture and mining.

It will also facilitate establishment of joint venture businesses with financial institutions including microfinance banks, commercial banks and non-Governmental funded enterprises. Provincial and district workshops will be conducted to assist the retired youth officers access the empowerment programmes.

"The retired youth officers interested in the empowerment opportunities are advised to register through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation district offices throughout the country," said Mr Masanga.

Government thanked the youth officers for the 10 years they served.

"Government will do everything possible to manage the smooth transition of the retirement of the youth officers during this phase," he said.

