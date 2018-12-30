Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday urged Government officials to fully support President Mnangagwa's vision or face the chop.

The youth league national executive management committee met in Harare for its strategic planning workshop where it also vowed it will not allow anyone to interfere with the constitutionally elected Government of President Mnangagwa.

"All Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Principal Directors and other civil servants who are not supporting the vision of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa should be relieved of their duties with immediate effect," it said in a statement released by its secretary for administration, Tendai Chirau.

The league said it had lined up programmes to support President Mnangagwa's vision.

"To ensure that these programmes are fully implemented, we call upon the leadership to avail the necessary funding, failure of which will be interpreted as sabotaging the President's vision," said Chirau.

The youths also want representation in provincial and district land committees. They also spoke on prices of uniforms, which have skyrocketed.

"In the wake of unjustified and wanton price hikes by retailers, the Youth League calls upon the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to allow children whose parents cannot afford to buy school uniforms to attend school without uniforms. No child should be chased away from school for not wearing a school uniform," said Mr Chirau.

"We note with concern that there are people who are planning to fan chaos and anarchy in the country, we encourage them to desist from such acts," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

38 mins ago | 58 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

38 mins ago | 62 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

48 mins ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

52 mins ago | 40 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

52 mins ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

54 mins ago | 161 Views

Chamisa's limited options

54 mins ago | 136 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

55 mins ago | 50 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

55 mins ago | 98 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

56 mins ago | 85 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

57 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

58 mins ago | 147 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

58 mins ago | 71 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

58 mins ago | 42 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

59 mins ago | 109 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

60 mins ago | 90 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Schools demand groceries

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

1 hr ago | 745 Views

Who is a voter?

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

3 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

3 hrs ago | 1808 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

3 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

4 hrs ago | 2138 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 6050 Views

UZ appoints new deans

15 hrs ago | 4055 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

16 hrs ago | 3822 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

16 hrs ago | 7066 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3418 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

16 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

17 hrs ago | 442 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

17 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

17 hrs ago | 4661 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

17 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

19 hrs ago | 4928 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

20 hrs ago | 7902 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

21 hrs ago | 5501 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

22 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days