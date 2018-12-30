Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

PREMIER Soccer League supremo Farai Jere has rubbished social media reports that he is orchestrating the ouster of the league's chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele and replace him with his close ally Cuthbert Chitima who sensationally stepped down from the same post at Caps United last week.Social media hawks went into overdrive soon after the unexpected resignation of Chitima, the former Gunners boss, as the head of secretariat at the Green Machine, claiming that the whole plan was to eventually catapult Chitima to the helm of the Premier Soccer League's secretariat headed by the highly respected and one of the best football administrators to emerge in the country."That is all rubbish, why would I do that? Its not true at all," said Jere when asked about the rumours doing the rounds that knives are out for the former Highlanders secretary and chairman, who has been at the helm of the PSL secretariat since 2011.Ndebele became the second man to hold a similar post at the PSL after Chris Sambo who had quit back in 2006 and there was no substantive chief executive officer for the next five years until Twine Phiri became PSL boss in 2011.Those preaching the 'smart coup de tat' gospel in the secretariat, claim Ndebele is being sacrificed for his alleged alliance with the losing PSL chairmanship candidate Lovemore Matikinyidze who lost by seven votes to nine against Jere in last year's PSL elections.Ndebele recently represented the PSL at the World Leagues Forum in Mexico where he rubbed shoulders with football bosses from around the world, an exposure that cannot then be allowed to go to waste. WLF is a body of professional football leagues from around the globe.The objectives of WLF are to help develop modern, effective governance structures within world football that respect football national bodies' role, foster cooperation between the leagues and their member clubs through knowledge sharing and exchange of best practices with an emphasis on helping emerging leagues in their development and to represent the leagues and their member clubs on all matters of common interest towards sport and political institutions.Membership is open to any football league that operates top level competitions in its country. The leagues must have a legal structure and statutes of their own. They must also be financially independent with their own administration structure and a dedicated board.