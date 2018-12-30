Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
A HIGH-powered ministerial delegation will on Monday meet civil servants' representatives in Harare to discuss the prevailing challenges faced by Government workers.

Acting Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo yesterday said the meeting was part of the Government's commitment to resolve matters concerning its workers.

"Following the commitment made towards the close of 2018, the Government has scheduled a meeting with all registered Public Service Staff Associations on January 7, 2019 at 10AM at the NSSA building in Harare.

"This meeting is part of Government's commitment to engage with all its employees in pursuit of developing common positions in relation to the improvement of employee salaries and generally resolve any matters that impact their conditions of service," said acting Minister Moyo in a statement.

He said invitations have been extended to members of the Apex Council and all registered public service staff associations to attend the meeting. He added that in attendance representing the Government will be the Ministers of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Finance and Economic Development, Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development and the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Teachers had yesterday said they would not report for duty when schools open for the 2019 first term, if their grievances, which include getting paid in foreign currency are not addressed. Zimta president Mr Richard Gundane yesterday said it was impossible for teachers to report for duty due to financial incapacities.

"Just as we warned Government in the last quarter of 2018, Government must address issues raised in the declarations urgently. Teachers must be adequately remunerated and supported.

"Teachers across the country are raising genuine evidence of how incapacitated they are as a result of the prevailing economic crisis.

"Province by province, our Zimta structures are forwarding their declarations as evidence,'' said Mr Gundane.

He said it was sad that the Government has ignored the association's calls for specific allowances to be introduced to cushion educators from poor salary levels.

"We therefore implore the Government to intercede with the relevant ministries and the Office of the President to resolve to act now and make sure that teachers' grievances are addressed," said Mr Gundane.

Zimta Matabeleland North provincial secretary Mr Tafadzwa Munodawafa said members in the province will not be reporting for duty until government agrees to pay them in US dollars.

"As Matabeleland North, we have declared that members will not report for duty until salaries are paid in US dollars. We're concerned about the abrupt changes in the prevailing economic challenges that are being left unchecked by the employer.

"Salaries have been eroded averagely to US$2,50 per day, which is far below the bread basket needs for a family of six," said Mr Munodawafa.

He said in Matabeleland North, transport costs have quadrupled beyond the reach of teachers, making it impossible to report for duty.

"For example, transport from Bulawayo to Tshongogwe in Lupane rose from $13 to $50. From Bulawayo to Pelandaba in Tsholotsho the transport cost rose from $10 to $40.

"From Bulawayo to Binga, members are forced to pay $80, up from $20.

"In terms of cost of living, prices have gone up while medication has three tier pricing system. Building materials are beyond the reach of all while the cost of sending our children to school is proving to be impossible as uniforms are no longer affordable to a simple teacher. Some have been forced to withdraw their children from boarding schools," said Mr Munodawafa.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has, however, said Government would not remunerate any of its workers in US dollars because the Government does not print United States dollars.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

40 mins ago | 68 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

41 mins ago | 73 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

51 mins ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

55 mins ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

57 mins ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's limited options

57 mins ago | 151 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

57 mins ago | 54 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

58 mins ago | 108 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

59 mins ago | 88 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

60 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

1 hr ago | 42 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Schools demand groceries

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

1 hr ago | 763 Views

Who is a voter?

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

3 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

3 hrs ago | 1815 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

3 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

4 hrs ago | 1888 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

4 hrs ago | 2154 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 6054 Views

UZ appoints new deans

16 hrs ago | 4060 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

16 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

16 hrs ago | 7074 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

17 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

17 hrs ago | 442 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

17 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

17 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

17 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

19 hrs ago | 4930 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

21 hrs ago | 7906 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

21 hrs ago | 5503 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

22 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days